Menu
London from 10 Trinity
Destination & Venue News

London Hotel Offers Historic Meeting Space and Luxurious Amenities

Four Seasons Ten Trinity Square guests can take a private tour of Britain's Crown Jewels between meetings.

London’s most anticipated hotel opening of 2017, the Four Seasons Ten Trinity Square is situated in a nineteenth-century building that was formerly home to the Port of London Authority. Located steps from the River Thames and Tower Bridge, the hotel offers 89 luxurious guest rooms and 11 suites over three floors, all featuring marble bathrooms.

Ten Trinity Square boasts more than 6,400 square feet of meeting space including two historically significant conference halls located on the second floor.  The 2,185-square-foot U.N. Ballroom was the site of the inaugural reception of the United Nations General Assembly in 1946 and has been updated with state of the art lighting and audio equipment. An adjacent reception room offers an additional 1,000 square feet of space. The 1,485-square-foot Merchants Hall is a unique, circular ballroom surrounded by windows and antique mirrors to reflect the natural light. First-floor meeting rooms range from the 775-square-foot Gallery to the 259-square-foot Ariel boardroom.

The hotel has three restaurants, Mei Ume, an Asian-inspired menu, the Rotunda, set in the art deco, domed dining room, and La Dame de Pic, the first U.K.-based restaurant by Chef Anne-Sophie Pic, the only French female chef to be awarded three Michelin stars.

Other amenities include a 46-foot pool, one of the few indoor swimming pools located in a historic London property, and the Italian suit maker and men’s fashion house, Brioni, has a boutique on the premises with onsite tailoring.

Hotel guests can apply for membership in the Ten Trinity Square private members club, a partnership between Four Seasons and French winemaker Château Latour.

Offsite activities include private evening tours of the Crown Jewels followed by cocktails at the Tower of London, located a two-minute walk from the hotel.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Soho hotel guest room
Trump Organization Checks Out of SoHo Hotel
Dec 01, 2017
The pool at Alohilani
A Heavenly Brightness Shines on Iconic Waikiki Beach
Nov 29, 2017
Chicago Marriott Lincolnshire Resort
Chicago Marriott Lincolnshire Resort Completes $25 Million Renovation
Nov 28, 2017
The new Lake Club venue at Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe
Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Opens Lake House Event Venue
Nov 22, 2017