London Hotel Offers Historic Meeting Space and Luxurious Amenities

London’s most anticipated hotel opening of 2017, the Four Seasons Ten Trinity Square is situated in a nineteenth-century building that was formerly home to the Port of London Authority. Located steps from the River Thames and Tower Bridge, the hotel offers 89 luxurious guest rooms and 11 suites over three floors, all featuring marble bathrooms.

Ten Trinity Square boasts more than 6,400 square feet of meeting space including two historically significant conference halls located on the second floor. The 2,185-square-foot U.N. Ballroom was the site of the inaugural reception of the United Nations General Assembly in 1946 and has been updated with state of the art lighting and audio equipment. An adjacent reception room offers an additional 1,000 square feet of space. The 1,485-square-foot Merchants Hall is a unique, circular ballroom surrounded by windows and antique mirrors to reflect the natural light. First-floor meeting rooms range from the 775-square-foot Gallery to the 259-square-foot Ariel boardroom.

The hotel has three restaurants, Mei Ume, an Asian-inspired menu, the Rotunda, set in the art deco, domed dining room, and La Dame de Pic, the first U.K.-based restaurant by Chef Anne-Sophie Pic, the only French female chef to be awarded three Michelin stars.

Other amenities include a 46-foot pool, one of the few indoor swimming pools located in a historic London property, and the Italian suit maker and men’s fashion house, Brioni, has a boutique on the premises with onsite tailoring.

Hotel guests can apply for membership in the Ten Trinity Square private members club, a partnership between Four Seasons and French winemaker Château Latour.

Offsite activities include private evening tours of the Crown Jewels followed by cocktails at the Tower of London, located a two-minute walk from the hotel.