On Location: Playa Largo Resort & Spa

After recovery and rebuilding from September 2017’s Hurricane Irma, the Florida Keys are back and thriving. In Key Largo, the Playa Largo Resort & Spa is a luxury property for meeting and incentive groups that boasts a tropical location only an hour’s drive from Miami International Airport yet light years away from the skyscrapers. Opened in fall 2016, it was the first new resort to be built in more than 20 years on the first and longest island in the chain that makes up the Florida Keys. There’s more than 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space on 14.5 secluded acres.

