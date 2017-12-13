Menu
On Location: Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta

Malecón Boardwalk
Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta feels like a little piece of paradise—and an excellent choice for incentive programs and corporate retreats. Tucked away on the most secluded beach in Puerto Vallarta—yet close to town and 20 minutes from the international airport—this all-inclusive resort has 6,500 square feet of meeting space and 335 oceanfront guest rooms. A $25 million renovation in 2015 included the lobby, restaurants, bars, and pools. In December 2017, the Club Tower guest rooms, public spaces and Hyatt Club Lounge were remodeled.

