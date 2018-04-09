Lido House, Newport Beach, Offers a Rooftop Bar and Meeting Space

Opening this week, the Lido House hotel in Newport Beach, Calif., is a boutique hotel with upscale dining and meeting amenities. The property, part of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, is located the site of the former City Hall and has 130 guest rooms and five, 1,300-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom private cottages with fireplaces.

The hotel has almost 15,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space including the 3,000-square-foot Boathouse Ballroom with space for 300 for a reception and 330 theater-style. Two event lawns combined offer space for 800 for a reception.

The hotel’s esthetic is designed to evoke relaxed coastal living on Cape Cod, featuring reclaimed wood and historic elements such as cupolas. Dining options include The Mayor’s Table Pacific Pub + Kitchen, with a focus on seafood and vegetables. Topside is Newport Beach’s first rooftop bar and is open for dinner with views of the town’s famous bay and the Pacific Ocean.

Other amenities include a spa, fitness center, and a saltwater swimming pool in the hotel’s courtyard. The hotel is steps from the Lido Village shopping and entertainment district and seven miles from Orange County’s John Wayne Airport.