Menu
Pool
Destination & Venue News

A Less Rewarding Stay? Marriott, Starwood Announce Hotel Category Changes

Loyalty program members should check new lists to see which hotels will require more points for a free night’s stay.  

If you are a member of a loyalty program with Marriott or Starwood Hotels and Resorts, now is the time to check out which hotels were affected by the chains’ annual category changes which go into effect on March 6.  For meeting planners who earn points through the Rewarding Events program and redeem them to fund hotel rooms for speakers or VIPs, the category changes could mean the maximum 50,000 earned points per event won’t cover as much as it once did.

The new categories for Marriott Rewards members are listed here and the Starwood Preferred Guests hotel list is here

Marriott grades hotels on a nine-tier scale. The higher the tier, the more rewards points are required for a free stay, and according to Marriott loyalty program spokesperson John Wolf, the category changes will impact anyone using points to redeem a stay, including meeting planners. He said, “A point is a point. It is just like currency.”

Wolf says 26 percent of Marriott properties and 17 percent of Starwood hotels changed categories this year, which is similar to the number of category changes made each year for the past three years. 

The recently opened Renaissance Charleston Historic District, profiled on MeetingsNet, is moving up from tier 8 to tier 9, which means loyalty program members who book a night before March 6 will need 40,000 points, but nights booked after March 6 will require 45,000 points. The Residence Inn Charleston Downtown, however, is moving down a tier, from 7 to 6, and requiring 30,000 hotel points instead of 35,000 for a free night’s stay.

Planners can take advantage of some downward category changes. According to the list of properties moving down a category, five percent of hotels, many outside the United States, are being downgraded one tier and will require fewer points for a member reward.

If travelers anticipate a trip to Germany or China, it might pay to wait until after March 6 to make a booking; the five-star Ritz-Carlton Berlin is changing from a tier 3 to a tier 2 property, and the JW Marriott Shanghai is dropping one place to tier 5.

 

 

 

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
The Drew Las Vegas
Marriott Announces New Resort, Casino, and Convention Venue in Las Vegas
Feb 14, 2018
Sirata Beach Resort ballroom
Fla. Gulf Coast Resort Redesigns Event Spaces
Feb 12, 2018
Irvine_spectrum_rendering.jpg
New Marriot Irvine (Calif.) Spectrum Opens
Feb 09, 2018
Raffles Europejski Warsaw Hotel
Raffles Hotel in Poland to Open with Restored Meeting Space
Feb 07, 2018