Las Vegas Hotel Launches Facebook Messenger Booking Chatbot

Facebook is not known for its timesaving properties or useful features (anyone remember Poke?), but Facebook Messenger now has a useful application for visitors to Las Vegas.

The Venetian Las Vegas has launched a secure booking channel on Messenger giving guests the ability to book directly through the social messaging app. 

Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Marchese says, “Messaging apps have surpassed social networks in terms of monthly active users, and we saw Facebook Messenger as an immediate and authentic way for our guests to engage with our brand. We always provide our guests the best rate through direct channels, carrying the booking experience into this app was a natural progression.”

Developed by Let’s Rally in Las Vegas, users can research real-time rates, room availability, and resort amenities as well as book rooms and view previous account activity. Users interact with a chatbot named Luis, a language recognition platform from Microsoft. The app is designed to “learn” user preferences and make appropriate suggestions.

Although airlines have begun using Facebook Messenger for bookings this is the first time an individual hotel has used this type of agent in conjunction with the familiar and almost ubiquitous app. Given the popularity of social messaging apps, in this instance, what happens in Las Vegas will probably not stay in Las Vegas.

 

 

 

 

 

