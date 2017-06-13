Las Vegas Gives Final Approvals to Convention Center District Expansion

The expansion and renovation of the Las Vegas Convention Center District jumped its final hurdle on Tuesday, with final approvals from The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board of Directors.

“Today marks a monumental occasion for not only the LVCVA but also the entire destination,” said Rossi Ralenkotter, LVCVA President and CEO.

The $1.4 billion project will add 600,000 square feet of new meeting space, funded in part by a 0.5 percentage point increase in Clark County’s room tax approved last year by the state legislature. As of March 2017, the area’s room tax is 13.38 percent.

The LVCCD expansion and renovation will be completed in phases, with Phase 1 adding a 1.4 million-square-foot expansion to the Las Vegas Convention Center with 600,000 square feet of exhibit space and the accompanying meeting rooms and support space. This phase is projected to be complete by 2021. The second phase renovate the existing 3.2 million-square-foot facility. The

Project is expected to be complete by 2023.

The convention center expansion and renovation is expected to support nearly 14,000 construction jobs and nearly 7,800 full-time permanent jobs upon completion. It’s estimated that the project will have an annual incremental economic impact of $810 million while attracting one million additional visitors each year.