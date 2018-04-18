Largest Hotel on West Coast Completes Renovation

The Hilton San Francisco Union Square has completed a $26 million renovation to refresh guest rooms, upgrade meeting space, and transform the 30,000-square-foot lobby into a social hub.

The new esthetic evokes the city’s famous bridge with exposed steel and industrial light fixtures. The $6 million investment in the lobby includes a redesign of the Lobby Bar and Herb ‘n Kitchen food market to improve seating and workspaces, and expand food and drink offerings. There are three other onsite dining establishments, including Urban Tavern gastropub, which serves over 75 percent locally produced seasonal fare.

The guest room renovations include upgraded windows for a quieter stay, new bathrooms, and a sleeker room design with more outlets for easy device charging. Each of the 1,919 guest rooms now include tablets for guest access to concierge services and entertainment options.

The hotel refreshed its 134,000 square feet of meeting and events space, including the 30,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom, which can host up to 2,700 for a banquet or 3,400 for a reception. The property’s more than 70 meeting rooms include two other ballrooms and a 46th-floor Cityscape lounge that can host up to 270 for a reception and offers stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge.

The hotel is within walking distance of Moscone Convention Center, Union Square, and San Francisco’s China Town.