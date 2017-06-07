Kempinski Opens in Old Havana

In the heart of Old Havana, Cuba, the stylish Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana, officially opened for guests on June 7, with 246 guest rooms and suites, six restaurants, and plenty of history in the revived Manzan de Gomez building that dates back more than 100 years. The structure once served as Cuba’s first European-style shopping arcade and later, after the Cuban Revolution, as the site of government offices and schools.

Now transformed to a luxury property, the iconic venue features cool white and grey interiors with bursts magenta and other bright Caribbean colors. The sixth-floor meeting space totals 3,713 square feet in four meeting rooms, including the 2,314-square-foot El Progreso ballroom, with additional space for breaks on a wrap-around terrace with views over Havana.

The property’s Spa Albear by Resense has more than 10,000 square feet of space for relaxation, including eight treatment rooms, a roof-top infinity pool, fitness center, and salon.