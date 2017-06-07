Menu
Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski, Hanava, Cuba
The rooftop pool at the Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski, Hanava, Cuba
Destination & Venue News

Kempinski Opens in Old Havana

In the heart of Old Havana, Cuba, the stylish Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana, officially opened for guests on June 7, with 246 guest rooms and suites, six restaurants, and plenty of history in the revived Manzan de Gomez building that dates back more than 100 years. The structure once served as Cuba’s first European-style shopping arcade and later, after the Cuban Revolution, as the site of government offices and schools.

Now transformed to a luxury property, the iconic venue features cool white and grey interiors with bursts magenta and other bright Caribbean colors. The sixth-floor meeting space totals 3,713 square feet in four meeting rooms, including the 2,314-square-foot El Progreso ballroom, with additional space for breaks on a wrap-around terrace with views over Havana.

The property’s Spa Albear by Resense has more than 10,000 square feet of space for relaxation, including eight treatment rooms, a roof-top infinity pool, fitness center, and salon.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
vintage car in Havana, Cuba
A Meeting Planner in Cuba
May 26, 2017
Renaissance Atlanta Gateway
New, Art-Filled Hotel Opens at Atlanta International Airport
Jun 01, 2017
Cutting the ribbon to open Chicago's new Hotel EMC2
New Chicago Hotel Is a Mashup of Art, Science, and Philanthropy
May 30, 2017
Principal Hotel, Manchester
Iconic Manchester, U.K., Hotel Is Restored to Its Former Glory
May 25, 2017