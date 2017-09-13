Menu
Ironworks Hotel Lobby
Destination & Venue News

Indy’s New Boutique Hotel Charms with Industrial Age Design

A vintage wood-and-metal aesthetic, homage to America’s 19th century industrial age, pervades the boutique hotel that opened in Indianapolis on September 12. In fact, at the new Ironworks Hotel Indy even the walls of the three small meeting rooms (700, 250, and 200 square feet) are covered in barn board; bell carts are made of wood, and the art in the lobby is created from painted metal gears formed into an American flag.

The 120-room property, on Indy’s north side, is the second Ironworks hotel. The first opened in downtown Beloit, Wis., in 2014 on the banks of the Rock River.

The new Indianapolis property will have three restaurants (all expected to open this month): Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Provision, and for breakfast and lunch Rize. Guest rooms include complimentary Internet service, rain forest showers, and, in the suites, a veranda with a firepit and soft seating.

