Menu
Las Vegas dice
Destination & Venue News

IMEX America to Leave Sands Expo After 2020

IMEX Group has announced that its IMEX America trade show will move four miles south on the Las Vegas Strip starting in 2021. The huge meeting and convention industry event, which has been held at the Sands Expo since 2011, is moving to Mandalay Bay Convention Center, an MGM Resorts International property.

Ray Bloom, chairman of the IMEX Group, praised his organization’s partnership with the Sands but said, “we were not able to lock in space from 2021 onwards.” Looking ahead, he expressed confidence in the Mandalay Bay and MGM Resorts International teams. “We know that their world-class facilities will be an equally fitting home for the show.”

Stephanie Glanzer, CMP, vice president of sales for Mandalay Bay, said “We are honored to partner with IMEX America and to keep such a prestigious industry event in Las Vegas.” She went on to say, “As an active supporter of IMEX, MGM Resorts International is excited to create new experiences for attendees at Mandalay Bay.”

IMEX Group also announced the dates for IMEX America through 2025, which include several years that the show will break from its traditional mid-October pattern. The dates and venues for the next eight years will be:
2018    October 16–18            Sands Expo
2019    September 10–12        Sands Expo
2020    September 15–17        Sands Expo
2021    November 9–11          Mandalay Bay
2022    October 25–27            Mandalay Bay
2023    October 10–12            Mandalay Bay
2024    October 8–10              Mandalay Bay
2025    October 7–9                Mandalay Bay

Mandalay Bay Convention Center wrapped up a 350,000-square-foot expansion in early 2016, and now has a total of 2.1 million gross square feet of meeting and exhibit space. The adjacent 3,211-room Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino completed a guest room–remodeling project in spring 2016.

TAGS: Professional Development Corporate Meetings & Events Association Conventions and Expos
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Lobby Bar at the Moon Palace Cancun
The Grand at Moon Palace Unveils Renovated Conference and Convention Space
Sep 14, 2017
Ironworks Hotel Lobby
Indy’s New Boutique Hotel Charms with Industrial Age Design
Sep 13, 2017
Hotel Negotiation
Why Hotel Negotiations Are Like a Game of Tetris
Sep 13, 2017
The historic Cavalier Hotel will become the latest luxury-class member of Marriott’s Autograph Collection after a $75 million makeover.
A Virginia Beach Grande Dame to Reopen in Late 2017
Sep 13, 2017