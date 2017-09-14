IMEX America to Leave Sands Expo After 2020

IMEX Group has announced that its IMEX America trade show will move four miles south on the Las Vegas Strip starting in 2021. The huge meeting and convention industry event, which has been held at the Sands Expo since 2011, is moving to Mandalay Bay Convention Center, an MGM Resorts International property.

Ray Bloom, chairman of the IMEX Group, praised his organization’s partnership with the Sands but said, “we were not able to lock in space from 2021 onwards.” Looking ahead, he expressed confidence in the Mandalay Bay and MGM Resorts International teams. “We know that their world-class facilities will be an equally fitting home for the show.”

Stephanie Glanzer, CMP, vice president of sales for Mandalay Bay, said “We are honored to partner with IMEX America and to keep such a prestigious industry event in Las Vegas.” She went on to say, “As an active supporter of IMEX, MGM Resorts International is excited to create new experiences for attendees at Mandalay Bay.”

IMEX Group also announced the dates for IMEX America through 2025, which include several years that the show will break from its traditional mid-October pattern. The dates and venues for the next eight years will be:

2018 October 16–18 Sands Expo

2019 September 10–12 Sands Expo

2020 September 15–17 Sands Expo

2021 November 9–11 Mandalay Bay

2022 October 25–27 Mandalay Bay

2023 October 10–12 Mandalay Bay

2024 October 8–10 Mandalay Bay

2025 October 7–9 Mandalay Bay

Mandalay Bay Convention Center wrapped up a 350,000-square-foot expansion in early 2016, and now has a total of 2.1 million gross square feet of meeting and exhibit space. The adjacent 3,211-room Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino completed a guest room–remodeling project in spring 2016.