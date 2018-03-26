Menu
The Crowne Plaza, Albert Embankment, London
Destination & Venue News

IHG to Open Hotel Near New U.S. Embassy, London

The Crown Plaza, Albert Embankment, is in the heart of the capital’s newest hot neighborhood.

A new luxury hotel is opening near the new U.S. Embassy on London’s South Bank. The Crown Plaza, London, Albert Embankment, will have six suites and 136 guest rooms, many overlooking the Thames. The property is part of InterContinental Hotel Group’s new design and technology-focused brand, Crowne Plaza and Resorts, which launched in 2017 with the slogan, “We’re all business, mostly.”

Set to open in June, the hotel will offer an American Bar in the lobby and a 70-person restaurant and bar on the 14th-floor sky terrace with panoramic views of the capital’s landmarks including the Houses of Parliament, Big Ben, and the London Eye.

There are two flexible meeting rooms offering a combined total of 970 square feet of meeting space, and other amenities will include a gym and spa.

The property is within walking distance of London transit hub Waterloo Station, and two underground stops from Victoria Station with high-speed train access to Heathrow and Gatwick airports. Nearby attractions include modern art gallery Tate Britain and Embassy Gardens, a business and residential development featuring a swimming pool bridge between buildings and private event space.

 

