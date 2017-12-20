Menu
TWA terminal
Destination & Venue News

Iconic TWA Flight Center Hotel to Celebrate the Jet Age

The former JFK Airport terminal will have 50,000 square feet of meeting space and an aircraft bar.

Eero Saarinen’s iconic TWA Flight Center with its famous wing-shaped roof opened in 1962, and most recently functioned as JetBlue’s home at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. The terminal is being turned into a hotel featuring 505 guest rooms, 50,000 square feet of meeting space, and a 10,000-square-foot observation deck. Saarinen’s sunken lounge conversation pit concept, popular during the 1960s, will be recreated as part of the meeting space.  Guest rooms will be located in two buildings behind the landmarked gull-wing structure, which will host a 200,000-square-foot lobby, retail outlets, and restaurants. The building will also host a Jet Age museum exhibiting TWA uniforms, memorabilia, and mid-century furniture.

Construction began in 2016 after a groundbreaking ceremony with New York Governor Cuomo and the hotel is expected to open in 2019. The TWA Hotel will be the first lodging on site at the Queens airport, accessible to guests via AirTran and Saarinen-designed passenger tubes to JFK’s Terminal 5.

One proposed on-site restaurant and bar will be located inside a repurposed Lockheed Super Constellation aircraft connected to the hotel via a jetway.

 

 

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
ME by Melia, Dubai
Zaha Hadid’s Legacy Hotel to Open in Dubai
Dec 19, 2017
The Whitley, Buckhead
A Luxury Hotel Rebrands in Historic Buckhead, Atlanta
Dec 19, 2017
Malecón Boardwalk
On Location: Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta
Dec 14, 2017
Santa Barbara fires
Southern California Wildfire Closes Hotels
Dec 13, 2017