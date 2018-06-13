Menu
Biltmore
Destination & Venue News

Iconic Santa Barbara Resort Reopens After Fires, Mudslides

The Four Seasons Biltmore has reopened after a five-month restoration.

The Four Seasons Biltmore in Santa Barbara has reopened after recovering from two natural disasters in Southern California. The property closed in December 2017 because of smoke and air pollution from the Thomas wildfire that damaged almost 300,000 acres nearby. Following the fire, January rains caused mudslides that damaged the resort’s 22-acre beachfront campus and debris closed roads in the area.

Known as The Biltmore, the resort was built in Spanish Colonial style in 1927 and features bungalows as well as 207 guest rooms and suites. Extensive landscaping restoration and renovation of guest rooms and back-of-house areas over the last five months have restored the property to its original grandeur. The two ballrooms and nine meeting rooms reopened have reopened and can accommodate groups from 10 to 400 in a total of 15,000 square feet of meeting space. A new, 2,000-square-foot suite will open in July overlooking Butterfly Beach and the Pacific Ocean. The Anacapa Suite features a personal plunge pool, fire pit, and private drive.

The resort is opening in time to celebrate its 90th year.

 

 

