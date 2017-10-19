Iconic Caesars Palace Completes Tower Renovation

To celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2016, Caesars Palace in Las Vegas reimagined and renovated the Roman Tower (now renamed the Julius Tower) and refurbished the Augustus Tower. This year, as part of the ongoing billion-dollar investment in Caesars’ properties, all 1,131 rooms and suites of the Palace Tower have been renovated. Premium suites feature his-and-her bathrooms with connecting dual-shower head, two-person showers and jetted bathtubs.

L.A.-based design firm KNA Design created 10 new luxurious villas on the 29th floor based on one of four design concepts: Ancient Greek, English Regency, Biedermeier (German), or French Empire. The villas range in size from 2,750 to 4,085 square feet, and feature bespoke furnishings, imported marble floors, and a curated art program. Villa residents also have access to private butlers and concierge services.

The Palace Tower is the most convenient accommodation for the 300,000 square feet of Caesars Palace meeting space, and this summer the escalators were upgraded to improve the flow of attendees going to exhibit halls.