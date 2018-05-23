IACC Releases Annual Report: Wi-Fi Wins

The IACC has released its third annual report on issues facing the international meetings industry. The 2018 IACC Meeting Room of the Future shares research from venues and suppliers around the world.

This year’s research indicates that flexible meeting spaces that can support both traditional and collaborative forms of education are in demand, and venues are increasingly expected to contribute to attendee experiences.

Some of the findings indicate that investing in technology is still one of the biggest trends in the industry, with 78 percent of respondents saying they purchased new hardware versus renting on an occasional basis in 2018, compared with 61 percent in 2017. However, the types of technology planners are asking for is changing. In 2017, 85 percent of respondents invested in video conferencing hardware, but only 53 percent did this year. Smartboards are also falling out of favor, but there has been a jump in purchasing of virtual reality technology; 24 percent of respondents say they offer it this year compared with 6 percent in 2017.

Wi-Fi speeds are still top of mind for meeting and event professionals. Venue operators voted high-quality Internet infrastructure as the most important tech trend in the next three to five years and well over a third of venues are now offering Internet speeds of 150+ MB.

Other popular trends detailed in the report include sustainable practices and health and wellness initiatives. Click here to download the complete report.