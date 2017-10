Let me take you on a tour of some of my least favorite airports in the world. These are all based on my personal experience and are simply my opinion, nothing more, nothing less. I would love to hear from you. Which airports do you love, and which ones do you hate? Any on my list that you disagree with?

Timothy Arnold, CMP, CMM, is regional vice president at HPN Global, a global meetings procurement company. Read more from him here.