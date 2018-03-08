Hotel Theodore Opens in Downtown Seattle

The Theodore Hotel opened in late 2017 with 151 guest rooms and 2,600 square feet of meeting space, plus additional pre-function space in a mezzanine overlooking the two-story hotel atrium.

The Carlson room offers 1,100 square feet of event space that can host 96 attendees for a theater-style presentation or 64 guests for a banquet. Meeting rooms have wood paneling, Axminster carpets and views of Pine Street. Onsite restaurant Rider opened this month featuring locally sourced seafood.

There are 14 guest suites and each offers separate seating areas and his-and-her locally made Freeman rain jackets to wear while exploring the city. The hotel is in walking distance of the Washington State Convention Center and the Pike Place market, featuring one-of-a-kind shops and the first Starbucks location.

The Hotel Theodore is collaborating with the Museum of History and Industry to showcase photography and patent drawings illustrating Seattle innovations, from electric toothbrushes to Starbucks coffee. There is also a collaboration with Light in the Attic, providing record players and vinyl from the cult local record label that counts Willie Nelson and The Grateful Dead among its clients.