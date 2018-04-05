Hotel Nia Opens with 250 Rooms in Silicon Valley

Groups looking for meeting space in California’s Silicon Valley have a new option in Hotel Nia, which opened this week with 250 modern guest rooms and 12,000 square feet of indoor meeting space.

The property is in Menlo Park, 30 miles south of San Francisco, on the bay side of the San Francisco Peninsula. It’s equally distant from two airports, San Francisco International (17 miles) and San Jose International (18 miles), and just a couple miles from Facebook headquarters.

The property’s largest meeting space is the 4,968-square-foot Brilliance Ballroom, with a supporting foyer at 2,231 square feet. Smaller spaces, which seem to be named for every planner’s meeting goals—Clarity, Vision, Influence, Connectivity, and Inspiration—range from a boardroom that can seat 14 people to several rooms around 1,000 square feet. In addition, the property’s outdoor courtyard can host up to 150 people for a reception.

Later this month, the hotel’s restaurant, Porta Blu, will open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a Mediterranean and Northern California–inspired menu. Hotel amenities also include a gym and outdoor pool. Hotel Nia is a member of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection of boutique hotels.