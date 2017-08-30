Menu
Holston House
Holston House to Bring 191 Rooms to Nashville’s Convention Hub

A new hotel is set to open in Nashville in December, bringing 191 new guest rooms and 3,000 square feet of meeting space to the city’s hot hotel market. The new Holston House hotel, which will be part of the Unbound Collection by Hyatt, is just two and a half blocks from Nashville's Music City Center and around the corner from the Nashville Convention Center.

The property is going up in a former Art Deco-style apartment building on Seventh Avenue North, and the decorators are taking design cues from the architectural details and craftsmanship of the 88-year-old original building. Amenities will include an independently owned restaurant, a lobby bar and lounge, and a rooftop pool bar.

In addition to function space on the first level, groups will find a boardroom and a 439-square-foot skyline room with a private terrace, bungalow bar, and folding glass doors leading out to the rooftop pool.

Holston House joins several other recent openings in Nashville, including the 180-room Kimpton Aertson Hotel and the 454-room Westin Nashville.

