Historic Meeting Hotel Opens After Restoration

St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle is booked for a royal wedding this spring, but a nearby historic property just reopened after refurbishing its unique meeting space.

The De Vere Beaumont Estate in Windsor, U.K., unveiled the results of a 12 million pound renovation this month. The work included the restoration and refurbishment of some of the estate’s more than 45 meeting spaces, and 220 of the property’s 429 luxury guest rooms and suites.

The 5,812-square-foot Hanover Suite can accommodate conferences up to 700 attendees, and offers state-of-the-art technology, and a pre-function lounge for cocktails. Also located in the main Georgian manor house is the 2,200-square-foot chapel, which features original stained-glass windows and vaulted ceilings.

The Conference Village, offers four meeting venues that can host between 100 and 180 attendees, is located near the main house and boasts original art deco style.

A new eatery, the 1705 Restaurant and Bar, has an adjacent courtyard for summer dining and a wood-fired pizza grill. Other onsite restaurants include the renovated Beaumont Grill, The Larder, The Parlour, and a coffee lounge. Other amenities include a swimming pool, tennis courts, a fitness center, and outdoor Wi-Fi for al fresco meetings in the 44 acres of grounds.

The property is located 15 minutes from Heathrow International Airport and three miles from Windsor Castle.