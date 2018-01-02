Historic Alabama Hotel Keeps the Cannon, Renovates the Rooms

The Grand Hotel Marriott Club & Spa in Point Clear, Ala., is almost finished with a two-year, $32 million renovation. The 170-year-old property will reopen in late winter after redesigning its 405 guest rooms and suites and refreshing its 37,000 square feet of meeting space.

Among the spaces being upgraded are the 9,750-square-foot Grand Ballroom, which has a beachfront patio; the 5,000-square-foot Azalea Ballroom; and the 4,473-square-foot Magnolia Ballroom. Other venues include the Lagoon Room, the Bayside Executive Suite, and the third-floor Sky Lounge.

Situated on 550 acres on Mobile Bay, the hotel has two championship golf courses, 10 tennis courts, and an expanded and refreshed 20,000-square-foot spa with 12 treatment rooms.

The Grand will reopen with three new restaurants for a total of 8 dining options. The restaurants debuting in 2018 are Southern Roots, offering Southern cuisine with views over the bay; the Bayside, an informal restaurant with an outdoor patio that uses ingredients grown on the hotel grounds; and Bucky’s Grill, named after Bucky Miller, a Grand Hotel fixture who started work there in 1941.

The historic property served as a confederate hospital during the Civil War and continues to honor the United States military by firing a cannon at 4 o’clock each day after a brief parade around the hotel grounds.