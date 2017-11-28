A Heavenly Brightness Shines on Iconic Waikiki Beach

The Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach is set to open in December, following a $115 million renovation. Located “50 steps from the beach,” the resort was formerly the Pacific Beach Hotel. The property has been reimagined by New York-based firm Rockwell Group to refresh the 839 guest rooms. The new look is designed to blur the line between indoor and outdoor, and features floor-to-ceiling windows and indoor gardens in public areas.

The resort features more than 20,000 square feet of meeting space, including the 12,000-square-foot Angelfish Ballroom and four flexible conference rooms of between 3,700 and 792 square feet each. The ballroom is located on the sixth floor of the hotel’s tower with ocean views.

The lobby features a 280,000-gallon saltwater Oceanarium, home to more than a 1,000 marine life and coral formations indigenous to Hawaii. The three-story attraction features daily fish feedings. Guests can enjoy the serene beauty of the underwater feature from O Bar, a lobby eatery. A collaboration with Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto has resulted in four other new dining options, including the signature restaurant, Morimoto Asia Waikiki, serving a blend of Asian and Western food. All the hotel restaurants offer locally sourced food and the poolside Swell Bar features live music from local musicians each evening. Other amenities include a luxury spa, a fifth-floor lounge deck and infinity pool, and a family pool.

The name Alohilani was chosen to honor the last Hawaiian monarch, Queen Lili’uokalani, and means “the heavenly brightness.”