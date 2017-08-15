Menu
W_Bellevue_Living_Room.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Greater Seattle Welcomes the W Bellevue Hotel

The new 245-room property puts a city twist on lakeside living.

W Hotels Worldwide opened the W Bellevue Hotel in the heart of downtown Bellevue, Wash., in mid-August, the brand’s first new-build property since 2010.

As with all W properties, the design centers around the unique history, environment, and culture of a destination. In this case, W Bellevue is on the shores of Lake Washington, where the architects took inspiration from the setting to give the hotel a contemporary lake house feel.  Guests are greeted by a striking, reclaimed wood staircase and surrounded by rich, colorful street art created by international artist Gaia. The hotel’s “Living Room” (or lobby) has repeating A-frame ceilings and resembles that of a log cabin home.  Off of the Living Room is “The Porch,” where guests can mingle in the open-air with a cocktail, or relax on a swing by a fire.

In addition to 220 guest rooms and 25 suites, a 2,300-square-foot, two-bedroom “Extreme WOW Suite” is located on the 13th floor. It features views of Lake Washington, an in-room pool table and poker table, and retractable flat-screen TV. Porch swings line the outside border of the suite, giving guests the sense of floating over Bellevue. The 10,000 square feet of meeting space includes a 4,425-square-foot Great Room, breakout rooms, and boardrooms.

Chef Jason Wilson, a James Beard Award–winning chef, partnered with W Bellevue to create two unique dining and drinking experiences. The first is The Lakehouse, which showcases a Northwest farmhouse concept. The second is a speakeasy-inspired lounge called Civility & Unrest. Here, Chef Wilson offers guests an insider, craft cocktail experience.

The hotel is located near Bellevue Collection, a 250-store shopping center, and just minutes from Seattle, home to well-known technology companies such as Amazon and Microsoft.

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events U.S. International
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Griffith Classrooma at the Park MGM
Park MGM Opens Next Year in Vegas, but Meeting Space Arrives First
Aug 15, 2017
Aleph Rome Hotel
Pre-War Luxury Hotel Reopens in Rome
Aug 07, 2017
Hand checking star ratings
What Makes a Destination a Top Meeting Planner Pick?
Aug 04, 2017
View of the exterior of the new AC Hotel San Francisco Airport/Oyster Point
Sleek New AC Hotel Coming to South San Francisco in September
Aug 03, 2017