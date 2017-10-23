“Grandmaster of Fun” Expands and Upgrades Meeting Space in Cancun

This summer Oasis Hotels & Resorts finished an extensive expansion of its event venue at the Grand Oasis Cancun, nicknamed the “Grandmaster of Fun.” The Oasis Arena now offers 22,000 square feet of event space with state-of-the-art lighting and sound technology, and can be arranged as an auditorium, banquet, or exhibit space. Other meeting facilities include the adjacent 2,230-square-foot Yucatan Salon, which has a retractable screen for film presentations, and the San Luis, Guadalajara, Merida, Queretaro, and Monterrey meeting rooms that range in size from 3,300 square feet to 7,000 square feet and can accommodate between 25 and 320 guests. In addition, 20,000 square feet of beachfront and poolside terraces can be used for outdoor meetings and evening receptions, bringing the total meeting space to 50,000 square feet.

The Grand Oasis Cancun features 1,234 guest rooms, with an additional 232 rooms in The Pyramid, a resort within the resort. The Pyramid is a luxurious boutique hotel where guests have access to exclusive dining options, including the molecular gastronomy restaurant Benazuza, the highest-rated restaurant in Cancun.

The all-inclusive resort has 16 restaurants serving sushi to barbecue and everything in between, and features the longest pool in Cancun, stretching a quarter-mile parallel to the beach. Other entertainment features include Cancun’s first resort casino, the Red Casino, and dinner shows from the Red Circus.

The Grand Oasis Cancun is located in the heart of Cancun’s dining and shopping neighborhood 25 minutes from Cancun International Airport.