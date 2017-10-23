Menu
Oasis Cancun Meeting Room
Destination & Venue News

“Grandmaster of Fun” Expands and Upgrades Meeting Space in Cancun

Oasis Hotels and Resorts invests in conference venues as well as integrating a casino, circus, and a resort within a resort.

This summer Oasis Hotels & Resorts finished an extensive expansion of its event venue at the Grand Oasis Cancun, nicknamed the “Grandmaster of Fun.” The Oasis Arena now offers 22,000 square feet of event space with state-of-the-art lighting and sound technology, and can be arranged as an auditorium, banquet, or exhibit space. Other meeting facilities include the adjacent 2,230-square-foot Yucatan Salon, which has a retractable screen for film presentations, and the San Luis, Guadalajara, Merida, Queretaro, and Monterrey meeting rooms that range in size from 3,300 square feet to 7,000 square feet and can accommodate between 25 and 320 guests. In addition, 20,000 square feet of beachfront and poolside terraces can be used for outdoor meetings and evening receptions, bringing the total meeting space to 50,000 square feet.

The Grand Oasis Cancun features 1,234 guest rooms, with an additional 232 rooms in The Pyramid, a resort within the resort. The Pyramid is a luxurious boutique hotel where guests have access to exclusive dining options, including the molecular gastronomy restaurant Benazuza, the highest-rated restaurant in Cancun.

The all-inclusive resort has 16 restaurants serving sushi to barbecue and everything in between, and features the longest pool in Cancun, stretching a quarter-mile parallel to the beach. Other entertainment features include Cancun’s first resort casino, the Red Casino, and dinner shows from the Red Circus.

The Grand Oasis Cancun is located in the heart of Cancun’s dining and shopping neighborhood 25 minutes from Cancun International Airport.

 

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
The Shaw Conference Center, Edmonton
Flying Visits: Edmonton’s Conference Center Builds a Monarch Butterfly Garden
Oct 23, 2017
Anaheim Convention Center's new expansion, ACC North
Anaheim Convention Center Opens New Wing
Oct 20, 2017
Caesars Tower Living Room
Iconic Caesars Palace Completes Tower Renovation
Oct 19, 2017
José Parlá Mural
In Austin, Hotel and University Expand Together
Oct 18, 2017