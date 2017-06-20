Menu
Hyatt Regency Nashville
A new Hyatt Regency (lower right) is expected to open in Nashville in 2020 as part of the Nashville Yards mixed-use development.
Destination & Venue News

Giant Nashville Development Will Add Two Hotels, Entertainment District

In 2020, the first site to open in the ambitious Nashville Yards office, retail, hospitality, entertainment, and residential project will be a 591-room, full-service Hyatt Regency hotel with more than 65,000 square feet of meeting space, two restaurants, and a spa.

Going up on the northwest corner of Broadway and 10th Avenue, walking distance to the Music City Center and Bridgestone Arena, the 23-story Hyatt will be the city’s third largest hotel when it opens.

Southwest Value Partners, the developer behind the 15-acre mixed-use project on the former LifeWay campus, has recently announced a partnership with AEG. AEG, which runs a portfolio of entertainment districts, including L.A. Live, will develop four acres of Nashville Yards as an entertainment district that will include a 4,000-capacity music venue, an 850-seat luxury cinema complex, a 600- to 700-person live entertainment club, and an approximately 240-room boutique hotel, as well as other entertainment and restaurant offerings.

