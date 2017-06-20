Giant Nashville Development Will Add Two Hotels, Entertainment District

In 2020, the first site to open in the ambitious Nashville Yards office, retail, hospitality, entertainment, and residential project will be a 591-room, full-service Hyatt Regency hotel with more than 65,000 square feet of meeting space, two restaurants, and a spa.

Going up on the northwest corner of Broadway and 10th Avenue, walking distance to the Music City Center and Bridgestone Arena, the 23-story Hyatt will be the city’s third largest hotel when it opens.

Southwest Value Partners, the developer behind the 15-acre mixed-use project on the former LifeWay campus, has recently announced a partnership with AEG. AEG, which runs a portfolio of entertainment districts, including L.A. Live, will develop four acres of Nashville Yards as an entertainment district that will include a 4,000-capacity music venue, an 850-seat luxury cinema complex, a 600- to 700-person live entertainment club, and an approximately 240-room boutique hotel, as well as other entertainment and restaurant offerings.