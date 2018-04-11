Gallery of Hotels and Venues in The Hague

The Hague got its name from a shortening of “the count’s court in the woods,” and there are royal homes everywhere. Noordeinde Palace, located across a pedestrian street from the Hotel Indigo, is the workplace of the current king, and former KLM pilot, Willem Alexander. Many of the palaces and aristocratic homes are now hotels or museums, and many of them are available for rent, including the world famous Mauritshuis, home to Vermeer’s “Girl with the Pearl Earring.” Meeting venues range from the World Forum for large conventions, to private dining “Night at the Museum” style in a room full of old masters. The Hague is home to the parliament and prime minister of the Netherlands, the Supreme Court, the International Court of Justice, the International Criminal Court, and the Dutch royal family. Hotels range from the modern Novotel above the World Forum to the former baronial party mansion, Hotel Des Indes.

Return to The Hague and Rotterdam page.