A Futuristic Resort Opens After a Refresh

The Viceroy Los Cabos opened in San José del Cabos, Mexico, today after an expansion and refurbishment. Formerly the Hotel Mar Adentro, the updated property now features a new beach bar, state-of-the-art fitness center, spa, and a redesigned lobby including hangout spaces. Designed by Mexican architect Miguel Angel Aragonés, the unique contemporary complex of white buildings is connected by walkways over the surrounding reflecting pools, with walkways down to the beach and three swimming pools. The beachfront resort has 194 guest rooms, one- and two-bedroom suites, and villas, many of them facing the Sea of Cortez, and five onsite restaurants, including the new Nube Bar and Lounge, scheduled to open in the fall. The Nido Restaurant, specializing in ceviche, is designed to look like a nest and is accessible via raised walkways over water.

The hotel’s meeting space is currently under renovation and slated to open this summer. It will include four flexible meeting rooms ranging from 441 square feet to 564 square feet that can be combined, and a boardroom for 10 attendees. There is also a 19-seat private cinema. Outdoor event space includes a 1,154-square-foot terrace, a rooftop area, and the beach.

The Viceroy Los Cabos is the 15th property for the Viceroy Hotel Group and is situated on the Baja Coast, 13 miles from Los Cabos International Airport.