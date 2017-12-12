Four Seasons Costa Rica Gets a Pura Vida Upgrade

The Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo reopened this month after a $35 million renovation. All 182 guest rooms and suites were refreshed by New York–based Meyer Davis Design Studio and now have updated furnishings and local art. The natural color palette and room redesign was inspired by Costa Rica’s pura vida, or pure life, philosophy. Five of the canopy suites, located in the jungle above the hotel, were also given private plunge pools.

The main lobby has been upgraded to include an outdoor social space, and four restaurants have been overhauled to reflect the hotel’s Latin American location. Bahia, Pesce, Anejo, and La Reserve all feature locally sourced ingredients including Costa Rican specialty coffees and rum. The hotel kept its signature steak house, Caracol. La Reserve will now also serve as the Hotel’s Discovery Center, where groups can meet during the day for presentations on the local ecology. The resort has almost 13,000 square feet of meeting space including a 3,100-square-foot ballroom and a 4,035-square-foot covered outdoor meeting pavilion. The hotel is continuing its most popular meeting break activity, the Pura Vista Climb, a one-hour hike up and down the peninsula hillside to see local flora and fauna.

Located on the Papagayo peninsula, the hotel has beaches on both sides and three swimming pools. The 1,400 acres of land include an Arnold Palmer championship golf course, and is home to howler and white face monkeys, iguanas, and 800 species of birds.