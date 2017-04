The first new hotel to open in Grand Cayman in more than a decade is located on the island’s famous Seven Mile Beach, although the property is raised 24 feet above sea level and set back from the water to enhance views and protect sea turtle habitats. The Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa boasts more than 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space and 10 floors of 266 guest rooms and suites with views of the Caribbean Sea or the North Sound, as well as three private beachside bungalows.

The resort has 13,630 square feet of flexible indoor meeting space including the 7,076-square-foot Aurea Ballroom, which has an adjacent 2,162-square-foot terrace leading to another 2,500 square-foot garden. The outdoor venues at the Kimpton Seafire comprise 9,350-square-feet of function space, including two event lawns, the Seabridge Green and the Aerie. The tenth-floor, 4,700-square-foot Presidential Suite offers a 360-degree wraparound terrace and indoor and outdoor kitchens for more intimate meetings and events.

The property has two swimming pools, the family-friendly Seafire pool and a tranquil adults-only Oasis pool. The 8,500-square-foot spa has a Turkish Hammam steam bath and there are three signature restaurants overseen by Chef Massimo De Francesca; a seafood restaurant with a dining terrace overlooking the ocean called Ave, the Spanish tapas-style Avecita, and the Coccoloba beachside bar and grill.

The Kimpton Seafire was built with sustainable methods, including the use of pavers made from recycled glass and a ground-source geothermal air-conditioning system. A 143,000-watt solar array, one of the largest on the island, generates electricity for the resort, and LED lighting is used exclusively throughout the property to limit heat generation. A rain-water collection system keeps the native plants used in the resort’s landscaping lush. The adoption of sustainable technologies is expected to reduce energy usage by 26 percent over traditional methods, and the property is on track to be Grand Cayman’s first LEED Silver certified hotel.