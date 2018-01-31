Menu
Westdrift Manhattan Beach
Destination & Venue News

First L.A. Area Autograph Hotel to Open in Manhattan Beach

Westdrift has 35,000 square feet of event space and a nine-hole golf course.

The first Autograph Collection hotel in the Los Angeles area is opening on February 28 in Manhattan Beach, with 392 guest rooms and more than 35,000 square feet of meeting space, including 4,500 square feet of outdoor terraces and lawns. Westdrift Manhattan Beach is located three miles from Los Angeles International Airport on a 26-acre campus that features a nine-hole, par-three golf course.

Meeting space for up to 1,000 attendees includes the 6,784-square-foot LoftLight, the 8,624-square-foot Shoreacre, and 18 other pre-function and meeting venues.

The property, formerly the Marriott Manhattan Beach, underwent a three-month gut renovation and now features an industrial-chic aesthetic and artwork by Southern California photorealist Eric Zener. Much of the $7 million redesign focused on upgrading the natural light in public areas with new skylights, and references to the Manhattan Beach Pier with the use of driftwood and metal highlights.

The outdoor pool is currently under renovation and is set to open in March, but guests can rent the hotel bikes for a trip to nearby Hermosa Beach.

