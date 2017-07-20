Dream Hollywood Becomes Reality

The newest hotel in Hollywood opened in July with a façade created by Killefer Flammang Architects and interiors designed by the award-winning Rockwell Group. The property is located on the corner of Selma Avenue and North Cahuenga Boulevard and features an 11,000-square-foot rooftop pool, restaurant, and lounge. The 178 guest rooms boast oversized windows to showcase views of either the Hollywood Hills or downtown Los Angeles.

Perks include guest access to cars from the Lincoln Motor Co. and the 1,000-square-foot Gunnar Peterson–designed fitness center.

Dining options include TAO, a 300-seat Asian bistro with four private dining rooms, a large bar area, and a menu overseen by Chef Ralph Scamardella. The Highlight Room is an outdoor bar and restaurant located on the roof deck, and Beauty & Essex is adjacent to the hotel on North Cahuenga Boulevard and features Chef Chris Santos’ signature dishes. Lucchini Pizzeria and Bar was designed by Studio Collective and is open late to cater to club goers and the hotel has its own nightclub and bar called Avenue.

Meeting and events space at Dream Hollywood is set to open in the fall, with up to 3,000 square feet of dedicated space designed to host exhibitions, receptions, and gala banquets.