DoubleTree Invests in its Riverside Boston-Cambridge Hotel

When it’s not hosting jazz notables like Arturo Sandoval and Thana Alexa, the renowned Scullers Jazz Club is among the meeting spaces available to groups at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Boston-Cambridge. The club just got an upgrade as part of a $4 million renovation project at the 308-suite property on the banks of the Charles River near Harvard University. The space now has the capacity for 200 seats, including tiered seating, and a raised and expanded stage.

The renovation, finished in September, also re-fit 170 suites in the company’s “Urban Bed” style—meaning it created more flexible living spaces by making the second bed in the suites one that pulls down from the wall. The Urban Bed suites have a bedroom with a king-size bed as well as a living room with microwave, fridge, and the hideaway bed.

Standard guest rooms were also upgraded, and the new design palette in warm tan shades was inspired, the company says, by “the stone facades of historic Boston and the abstract floras of the Boston Public Gardens.”

In addition to Scullers, meeting space in the hotel includes the 3,896-square-foot Charles River/Roosevelt room, divisible into two, and seven smaller meeting spaces from 542 square feet to 962 square feet. The Over the Charles rooftop space, with sweeping views of Boston and Cambridge, can host up to 100 seasonally.