Menu
DoubleTreeSuites Urban Bed
The extra bed folds up into the wall in DoubleTree's Urban Bed suites.
Destination & Venue News

DoubleTree Invests in its Riverside Boston-Cambridge Hotel

When it’s not hosting jazz notables like Arturo Sandoval and Thana Alexa, the renowned Scullers Jazz Club is among the meeting spaces available to groups at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Boston-Cambridge. The club just got an upgrade as part of a $4 million renovation project at the 308-suite property on the banks of the Charles River near Harvard University. The space now has the capacity for 200 seats, including tiered seating, and a raised and expanded stage.

The renovation, finished in September, also re-fit 170 suites in the company’s “Urban Bed” style—meaning it created more flexible living spaces by making the second bed in the suites one that pulls down from the wall. The Urban Bed suites have a bedroom with a king-size bed as well as a living room with microwave, fridge, and the hideaway bed.

Standard guest rooms were also upgraded, and the new design palette in warm tan shades was inspired, the company says, by “the stone facades of historic Boston and the abstract floras of the Boston Public Gardens.”

In addition to Scullers, meeting space in the hotel includes the 3,896-square-foot Charles River/Roosevelt room, divisible into two, and seven smaller meeting spaces from 542 square feet to 962 square feet. The Over the Charles rooftop space, with sweeping views of Boston and Cambridge, can host up to 100 seasonally.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi
The Jewel of Kedah Is Home to New Luxury Property
Sep 21, 2017
Citrus and Palm Restaurant
A Desert Destination Refreshes
Sep 21, 2017
The Proper Hotel San Francisco
Bunking Down in San Francisco
Sep 20, 2017
Hotel at the University of Maryland
New Hotel’s Meeting Rooms Honor “Muppets” creator and Flight Pioneers
Sep 18, 2017