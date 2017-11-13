Design Firm Recommended for Las Vegas Convention Center Expansion and Renovation

The planned expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion and renovation is moving closer to the construction phase with a recommendation by the LVCC District Committee of the design firm TVS Design/Design Las Vegas. The committee’s recommendation will face a board vote on November 14 to determine if TVS Design will take over the $1.4 billion project. Rossi Ralenkotter, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president and CEO, called the recommendation an “important milestone” in the project and added “We look forward to beginning the process of final design with the team at TVS Design/Design Las Vegas.” TVS Design has previously designed four of the top five convention centers in North America. The design firm’s presentation featured a giant screen on which to project images, similar to the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas.

The $1.4 billion project will add 600,000 square feet of new meeting and exhibition space, and include a renovation of the existing 3.2 million-square-foot-facility. The project will be funded in part by a 0.5 percentage point increase in Clark County’s room tax approved last year by the state legislature. As of March 2017, the area’s room tax is 13.38 percent.

Phase I is projected to be complete by 2021, the second phase of the project is expected to be complete by 2023.