The Dalmar, New Luxury Hotel in Fort Lauderdale

In the heart of Fort Lauderdale, The Dalmar will open in late summer 2018 as part of Marriott International’s Tribute Portfolio. The 209-room, new-build hotel features five restaurants and bars, including a rooftop lounge with views of the city skyline; a sixth-floor saline infinity pool; and 9,000 square feet of indoor event space.

Inspired by a vibrant South Florida culture and a mid-century California modern style, the décor in the public spaces mixes bold colors, with soft, relaxing hues. The guest rooms, which includes 44 suites, are outfitted in neutral tones, rich leathers, and natural woods, and feature marble bathrooms with rainfall showers. Each of the guest rooms is equipped with iPad technology, keyless room entry, and room service through Amazon Alexa automation.

Standing 25-stories tall in its downtown location, The Dalmar’s event space, is located on the fourth and fifth floors. The largest of the rooms is 3,420 square feet and can accommodates up to 300 attendees. Taking advantage of the beautiful year-round South Florida weather, there is an additional 5,000 square feet of outdoor venue space that will spotlight a unique area nicknamed The Garden—a picturesque tropical setting for up to 200 people.

Other amenities include a yoga studio, rental bikes, pool bar, and fitness center.