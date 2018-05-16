Cvent’s Meeting Hotel Rankings Put Hilton Tops in Europe

For the second year in a row, the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center is the top U.S. meeting hotel, according to Cvent’s analysis of meeting and event booking activity. The Marriott International convention brand is also represented in second place by the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas, but the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Maryland dropped 20 places to 31. The Venetian and Palazzo Resort, Hotel, & Casino in Las Vegas slipped from second place in 2017 to third place this year. Breaking into the top 10 this year are the Westin Peachtree Plaza which moved up 23 places, and the Hilton Anatole, Dallas which moved up seven places this year. Click here for Cvent’s complete list of top U.S. meeting hotels.

Hilton took the top three spots in Europe. The Hilton Prague, which is the largest hotel in Central Europe, took the top spot, followed by Hilton London Metropole, and Doubletree by Hilton Amsterdam Centraal Station. The seven spots in the Middle East/Africa category went to Dubai, with the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai at number one. Other hotels in the top 10 were in South Africa: The Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton, Johannesburg; The Westin Cape Town; and the Hyatt Regency Johannesburg. The top three meeting hotels in the Asia Pacific zone are in Sydney, Australia, with first place going to the Hyatt Regency Sydney, then the Shangri-la Hotel, and Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel at Circular Quay.

Cvent’s top meeting hotels are chosen based on an analysis of the Cvent Supplier Network sourcing activity for 715,000 events worldwide, which includes 40 million room nights.