The Indigo Hotel, The Hague
Destination & Venue News

Converted Bank Debuts as First Hotel Indigo in the Netherlands

A new hotel offers most secure meeting space in a former bank vault.

The Hotel Indigo, Palace Noordeinde, The Hague, opened last month in a former bank opposite the Palace Noordeinde, the official work place of Willem-Alexander, the king of the Netherlands. The building retains reminders of its former use: The onsite restaurant is called Stocks and Bonds Brasserie, and each of the 63 guest rooms features a mini bar set in a steel safe that opens by spinning a wheel.

Many other original features remain, including 1940s house telephones, marble floors, stained-glass windows, art deco tiles and light fixtures.

The hotel has 1,300 square feet of meeting space. The library boardroom can host private dinners for up to 14, and the Gold Bar (the former home to gold bars) allows guests to pick up a cocktail before entering the main meeting room, the Vault. The Vault can host receptions for 60 attendees or 50 guests theater-style. The underground room is accessed by the original steel vault doors and is soundproof. Artwork and the handwoven carpet feature images from old and new Dutch banknotes.

During the conversion of the old bank’s offices into hotel rooms, the designers upcycled wooden wall panels into headboards.

The Hotel Indigo is on a pedestrian street within a couple of minutes’ walk of the Mauritshuis museum, home to "The Girl with the Pearl Earring," and the Escher Museum, and on the tram stop for the World Forum Convention Center. Rooms on the palace side of the hotel have a perfect view of ambassadors arriving by horse and carriage to visit the king on Wednesday mornings.

 

