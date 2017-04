A 12-story hotel called the Hotel VIA plans to open this spring across from AT&T Park in San Francisco’s South Beach neighborhood. The property, which is a 20-minute drive from the San Francisco International Airport, is the first newly built hotel to open in the area since 2005.

The hotel’s 148 guest rooms and 11 suites, many of which offer panoramic views of the ballpark, the Bay Bridge, and the East Bay hills, have a minimalist loft design and modern, custom-made furniture that varies from room to room. Technology amenities include voice, video, and data services, keyless room entry, and a high-density passive optical network Ethernet solution.

The 3,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor rooftop lounge, available only to guests and private events, features a 360-degree view of the city skyline, private draped cabanas, communal tables, and open-air firepits. The hotel also offers a breakfast café, a versatile meeting room and other event spaces, a communal workspace and technology hub, and a fitness center.