Charleston Hotel Reopens with a Nod to Its History

The redesigned Renaissance Charleston Historic District thoughtfully provides a fainting couch in every room for guests who might feel overwhelmed by Southern charm. For those who would prefer something a little more refreshing than a lie down, the P3 Design Collective–designed rooms also feature a tea table for a bracing cuppa, or guests can venture outside to the hotel’s heated saltwater pool.

Located in the heart of historic Charleston, the hotel’s 162 guest rooms and four suites have been redesigned to emphasize southern hospitality and tradition. Part of the hotel’s refresh included the lobby, which now has a gallery wall to showcase local art, and a new 104-seat restaurant, bar, and beer garden, designed to let guests mingle with locals. The restaurant, 1Kept, serves sustainable seafood and local ingredients.

General Manager Brian Wander says the hotel has a fresh, new look and feel while still fitting in with the charm of the historic city around it: “While we’ve updated a lot of the hotel through this redesign, we are still rooted in history.”

The hotel is within walking distance of Charleston’s recently redesigned Gaillard Center, a performing arts and event venue. It also has five meeting rooms of its own over two floors, totaling almost 3,000 square feet. The property’s 1,700-square-foot ballroom can host up to 120 guests for a banquet, and there are four breakout rooms of between 529 and 625 square feet each.