California Dreaming, Convention Hotel Style

A new property has broken ground in Palm Springs, Calif., across the street and just north of the 245,000-square-foot Palm Springs Convention Center. The $100 million Dream Palm Springs, which expects to open in late 2019, officially began construction in late November, with a design for 169 guest rooms, 30 private residences, 10,000 square feet of meeting space, and multiple bars and restaurants.

When completed, Dream Palm Springs will be the second closest property to the convention center—the Renaissance Palm Springs is attached—with the Hilton Palm Springs a close third.

At the ground-breaking ceremony, Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon described the project as part of a larger economic development plan for the city. “The Palm Springs Convention Center is a major economic driver in our city, and Dream Palm Springs is an extraordinary lodging, dining, and meeting venue that will provide a tremendous attraction to high-end convention business,” he said. “In addition, the residential component of the Dream Hotel complex is a brilliant and innovative concept that will make available luxury primary or secondary residences that have the convenience of onsite hotel services.”

This will be the fourth Dream Hotel in the U.S. and the second in California. Another Dream property, Dream Nashville, expects to open in 2018 with 169 rooms in the historic Printer’s Alley district.