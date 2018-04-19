Caesars Entertainment to Open Two Meeting Hotels in Dubai

Two new luxury hotels with events space are scheduled to open at the end of the year, expanding Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s portfolio of properties into Dubai. Caesars Entertainment will manage and operate the hotels in partnership with Dubai’s state-run Meraas Holdings. Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai (178 guest rooms) and Caesars Bluewaters Dubai (301 guest rooms) will be located on a man-made island accessible by bridge from Jumeirah Beach on Dubai’s mainland. Although the new five-star hotels will not have a gaming floor because of Dubai’s strict gambling laws, the complex will include meeting and events space and is expected to host international live entertainment productions.

Other amenities include a beach club, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and a pedestrian bridge from the hotels to the island’s beach.

Bluewaters Island already has residential developments, 200 high-end retail outlets, and cafes and restaurants.

The island will also feature the $270 million Ain Dubai. At 690 feet, it will be the world’s tallest Ferris wheel, more than 100 feet taller than the High Roller in Las Vegas, also owned by Caesars Entertainment.