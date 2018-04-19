Menu
Bluewaters
A rendering of future development on Bluewaters Island.
Destination & Venue News

Caesars Entertainment to Open Two Meeting Hotels in Dubai

The properties, located on Bluewaters Island, are the company’s first to open without a casino.

Two new luxury hotels with events space are scheduled to open at the end of the year, expanding Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s portfolio of properties into Dubai. Caesars Entertainment will manage and operate the hotels in partnership with Dubai’s state-run Meraas Holdings. Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai (178 guest rooms) and Caesars Bluewaters Dubai (301 guest rooms) will be located on a man-made island accessible by bridge from Jumeirah Beach on Dubai’s mainland. Although the new five-star hotels will not have a gaming floor because of Dubai’s strict gambling laws, the complex will include meeting and events space and is expected to host international live entertainment productions.

Other amenities include a beach club, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and a pedestrian bridge from the hotels to the island’s beach.

Bluewaters Island already has residential developments, 200 high-end retail outlets, and cafes and restaurants.

The island will also feature the $270 million Ain Dubai. At 690 feet, it will be the world’s tallest Ferris wheel, more than 100 feet taller than the High Roller in Las Vegas, also owned by Caesars Entertainment.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Fremont Street Experience
Las Vegas Corporate Invitational Kicks Off with Trends and Treats
Apr 19, 2018
Hilton Union Square lobby
Largest Hotel on West Coast Completes Renovation
Apr 18, 2018
Playa Largo beachside firepit
On Location: Playa Largo Resort & Spa
Apr 17, 2018
Savannah, Georgia
Best Midsized Cities for Business Meetings
Apr 13, 2018