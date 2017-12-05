Caesars Entertainment to Invest $375M in North America’s Biggest Ballrooms

Caesars Entertainment is set to invest in 18 acres of land next to the Las Vegas Strip to build a new conference facility featuring two, 108,000-square-foot pillarless ballrooms, two 40,000-square-foot ballrooms, a 100,000-square-foot outdoor plaza, and additional indoor meeting spaces. The new conference center is expected to be able to host meetings for up to 10,000 attendees. President of Hospitality at Caesars Entertainment, Bob Morse, said, “With its mid-Strip location and state-of-the-art design, the Caesars Forum will be the ideal location for anyone looking to host meetings and events in Las Vegas."

Caesars Forum is expected to break ground in spring 2018 and open to events in 2020. The new facility will have pedestrian walkways or direct internal access to more than 8,500 hotel rooms at Harrah's Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel, and Flamingo Las Vegas, and be close to about 20,000 rooms in Caesars Entertainment’s nine properties in the city.

Caesars Entertainment Chief Sales Officer Michael Massari said, “Building the two largest ballrooms in the world demonstrates our continued commitment to the meetings industry.”

The investment will result in an estimated 450 permanent jobs at the center.

Almost 22,000 conventions were held in Las Vegas in 2016, and the city played host to 6.3 million convention and trade show attendees in the same year.