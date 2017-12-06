Boutique Hotel Surrounded by Vineyards Opens in Napa Valley

California is still struggling with devastating wildfires, but even with the loss of at least three hotels to fire this year, there are still new hotels debuting, and established ones open for business in Northern Napa and Sonoma. One new arrival that escaped damage from the fires this summer is Las Alcobas, Napa Valley, located in St. Helena, Calif. The boutique hotel has 68 guest rooms and suites, most of which boast outdoor terraces, gas fire places, and marble bathrooms. Guest rooms offer views of the surrounding Beringer Estate vineyards, and the winery’s tasting room is a short walk away. Rooms are divided between three buildings including the property’s original Victorian farmhouse, which still has stained-glass windows.

The property has 2,530 square feet of event space located in the Acacia Barn, a custom building designed for meetings and functions on the grounds<cut>. The event barn, and an adjacent lawn for outdoor receptions, can each host up to 120 attendees, and a more intimate boardroom with space for up to 20 for meetings.

Onsite dining is at the 50-seat Acacia House restaurant, overseen by renowned Chef Chris Cosentino of San Francisco’s Cockscomb.

Amenities include a heated salt-water pool, an Atrio spa, and free use of bicycles to explore the surrounding country.