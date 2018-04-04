Black Sea Resort Opens with Meeting Space, Unique Amenities

Marriott International’s Autograph Collection Hotels has opened its first property in Georgia, on the Black Sea. The five-star Paragraph Resort and Spa, located in the coastal city of Shekvetili, has 220 rooms, four onsite dining options, and 8,500 square feet of meeting space. There are six event rooms, including a 5,000-square-foot ballroom that can hold up to 500 conference attendees. The ballroom has a floor-to-ceiling aquarium wall and an adjacent terrace overlooking the Black Sea. The property is located near the 10,000-seat Black Sea Arena, the largest open-air venue in the Caucasus.

Hotel amenities include an indoor water park with a waterfall and a 13,000-square-foot spa. The property is surrounded by pine forest and sits on a volcanic sand beach. It features a filtered seawater swimming pool stretching out on a pier 377-feet over the sea. The hotel lobby has a walkthrough aquarium, bar, and restaurant.

Paragraph Resort and Spa Shekvetili is 27 miles from Batumi International Airport.