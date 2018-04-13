Menu
Savannah, Georgia
The Savannah, Ga., skyline from the Savannah River
Destination & Venue News

Best Midsized Cities for Business Meetings

Everyone knows that destinations like Las Vegas, Orlando, Chicago, and Dallas will take good care of your meeting and convention needs, but if you ever want to change it up, slow down, and save some money, there’s a world of smaller cities open for business.

Ever thought about Arvada, Colo.; Warren, Mich.; or Hialeah, Fla.? Those are just a few of 2018’s Best Midsized Cities for Business Meetings, according to RewardExpert, which looked at U.S. cities between 100,000 and 300,000 residents and culled the list to 30 top meeting options by analyzing affordability, climate, accommodations, number of events hosted, business atmosphere, and other factors.

The list is broken down into six regions. Here are the top five cities in each. Visit the RewardExpert site to read more about each city and see the full rankings, which include between 20 and 70 cities in each region and can be sorted by the parameters that are most important to you.

Northeast
1. Edison, N.J.
2. Allentown, Pa.
3. Providence, R.I.
4. Lowell, Mass.
5. Worcester, Mass.

Midwest
1. Elgin, Ill.
2. Naperville, Ill.
3. Warren, Mich.
4. Toledo, Ohio
5. Kansas City, Kan.

Mountain West
1. Peoria, Ariz.
2. Arvada, Colo.
3. Chandler, Ariz.
4. Reno, Nev.
5. Centennial, Colo.

Pacific West
1. West Covina, Calif.
2. Huntington Beach, Calif.
3. Downey, Calif.
4. Irvine, Calif.
5. Burbank, Calif.

South Atlantic
1. Savannah, Ga.
2. Sandy Springs, Ga.
3. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
4. Greensboro, N.C.
5. Hialeah, Fla.

South Central
1. Irving, Texas
2. Pasadena, Texas
3. Richardson, Texas
4. Mesquite, Texas
5. Baton Rouge, La.

