Austin Hill Country Resort to Add Meetings Space, Second Guest Room Tower

This month the Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa began a $150 million renovation that will include additional meeting space, a second guest room tower, new dining outlets, and upgraded resort amenities.

The new tower will house an additional 180 guest rooms bringing the total to 493. Each one features a bathroom with a sliding barn-style door; 49-inch, wall-mounted TV; and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Austin’s Hill Country and resort golf courses.

The property is building a new 14,532-square-foot ballroom with 23-foot ceilings, a new 5,556-square-foot pavilion on the grounds with large glass doors opening onto a terrace and two event lawns, and six new meeting rooms. This brings the number of event spaces to two ballrooms and 16 conference rooms for a total of 52,237 square feet of meeting space that can accommodate up to 1,200 event attendees.

There are plans for six new dining establishments, including a Bob’s Steak and Chop House, a seafood restaurant, a Latin restaurant, a sports lounge, and a Canyon’s Grill in the new golf clubhouse.

Resort tennis courts are being upgraded for night time play and a single outdoor pool will be replaced with a three-tiered infinity pool with a terrace bar and grill. A lobby upgrade includes a wraparound terrace and fireplace. A new 13,000-square-foot Mokara Spa will open next year, offering signature Omni Hotels and Resorts treatments and a fitness center with an indoor pool.

The renovation is slated to be complete by summer 2019.