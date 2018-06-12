Atlantic City: Two Reimagined Boardwalk Resorts Open This Month

June 28 is a red-letter day for Atlantic City, N.J. In just a couple of weeks, two new properties will open, bringing back to life boardwalk casino resorts that have been closed for years: The former Revel property, which closed in 2014, has been renovated and upgraded as Ocean Resort Casino, and Trump Taj Mahal, which was shuttered in 2016, has been reimagined as Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

The 1,399-room Ocean Resort Casino will be the eighth hotel to join Hyatt Hotel Corp.’s Unbound Collection, offering meeting groups 160,000 square feet of indoor meeting and convention space and 90,000 square feet of outdoor event spaces. The 6.4 million-square-foot property sits on 20 acres and includes five swimming pools (including a salt-water pool); a sun deck with cabanas; 138,000 square feet of gaming; a two-story nightclub called HQ Squared; a Topgolf Swing Suite, with 11 golfing bays and a first-of-its-kind virtual putting green; and the a 32,000-square-foot Exhale spa, with 32 treatment rooms, a mind/body studio, and retail boutique. Hyatt acquired the Exhale fitness and spa brand in 2017 and the Ocean Resort opening will be the first within a Hyatt-branded property.

After a $500 million revamp, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will open the same day as Ocean Resort, offering 1,978 hotel rooms, 155,000 square feet of meeting space, 2,100 slot machines, and 120 gaming tables. Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Café has been relocated to a new venue within the resort. The property also includes a spa with 31 treatment rooms, eight restaurants, a pool, and a fitness center.