Asian Airports Dominate World’s Best Awards

The annual awards from Skytrax are out and the top four airports are in Asia. The rankings, voted for by international air travelers, give Denver International Airport the Best in the U.S. award.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards were announced this week, and Changi International Airport in Singapore managed to hold onto the title of Best Airport for the sixth year in a row.

Four out of the top five airports this year are in Asia, and in fifth place is the new Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.

The top European airports this were Munich, Germany, formally at number four in world rankings but now at number six, and London Heathrow, at number eight.

The top three United States airports this year are Denver International Airport (29); Cincinnati International Airport (34) and Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (48). Vancouver International Airport, ranked 14th, is the top airport in North America.

Click here for a listing of the Top 100 Airports.

Skytrax also polled travelers on the World's Best Airport Hotels. Here are the voters' top ten:

1 Crowne Plaza Changi

2 Pullman Guangzhou Airport

3 Hilton Munich Airport

4 Fairmont Vancouver Airport

5 Sofitel London Heathrow

6 Hong Kong Sky City Marriott

7 Langham Place Beijing

8 Regal Airport Hong Kong

9 Sheraton Amsterdam Airport

10 Hilton Frankfurt Airport