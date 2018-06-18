Aloft Hotel with Outdoor Cinema Debuts in Dubai

Aloft City Center Deira opened this month in Dubai with a Vox outdoor movie theater and the city’s first keyless mobile phone check-in.

Four of the 304 loft-inspired rooms and suites have Bollywood, Hollywood, and a new, Dubai superhero-inspired themes, and have been upgraded with marble bathrooms, 49-inch flatscreen TVs and views of the old city or Dubai Creek Golf Course. The hotel has direct access to the adjacent upscale City Centre Deira shopping destination.

Aloft City Center Deira has 2,600 square feet of meeting space in five “Tactic” rooms, the largest of which can accommodate 152 attendees theater-style or 112 for a banquet. An outdoor terrace, The Backyard, can host 104 guests for a reception.

Amenities include a spa, infinity swimming pool, and five restaurants, Re:Fuel a lounge in the lobby; W XYZ Bar; The Canteen serving global cuisine; the Han Shi Fu Asian restaurant; and Re:Mix, a lounge for live music and socializing. The movie theater will also serve food and beverages.

This is the third Aloft brand hotel in Dubai and is located three miles from Dubai International Airport.