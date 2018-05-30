Menu
The 15-suite Isolé Villas is long on luxury.
15-Room Retreat Villa Opens in Orlando

While Orlando’s hotels don’t miss a trick, a new option for small meetings and retreats has opened that can do one thing the big resorts can’t: keep everyone in one place.

A recently opened luxury property, Isolé Villas, in the Reunion golf resort community about 35 minutes southeast of Orlando International, includes 15 suites and a boardroom seating 14. The 25,000-square-foot villa is outfitted with a private 19-seat movie theater for presentations or screenings, both a large dining room and outdoor lanai for  dinners and special events, and an industrial kitchen to handle catered events.

Attendees are unlikely to want to go far considering the multi-level saltwater pool; indoor fitness court for basketball or yoga; outdoor bar; spa and fitness facility; game room with Xbox, PlayStation, and other options; a piano salon with full-size concert piano; and cigar and sports lounges. But for those who do need some time on the links, the property include access to several championship golf courses.

A villa manager, concierge, and meeting planners are available to organize transportation, meals, or teambuilding events, or handle meeting set-up.

